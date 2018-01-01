Legacy Sports International Rifles

The Lithgow LA 105, chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor and .308 Win., has a 24-inch proprietary military-grade steel, cold hammer forged barrel, a Lithgow Arms’ muzzlebrake, large grip panels and over molded high grip cheek piece. The .308 has a 1:10-inch rifling, while the 6.5 Creedmoor has a 1:8-inch twist rate.

Available in 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor and .308 Win., the Howa Bravo is available in 20-, 24- and 26-inch heavy barrels (threaded). On a KRG Bravo chassis, its full-length aluminum center section provides a rigid precision bedding surface. It has an adjustable LOP from 12.5 to 15 inches, 10-round AICS magazine and M-LOK compatible forend.

(800) 553-4229

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/legacy-sports-international-llc