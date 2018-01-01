Leapers Mount

For those wishing to mount a micro reflex sight on a rifle or shotgun, Leapers has created a mounting base that will appeal to these users: the UTG Super Slim Picatinny RMR Mount. These mounts enable customers to quickly install a mount at an economic price point. Super Slim mounts are constructed from 6061-T6 aircraft aluminum and are finished in a matte black anodize; giving them durability in a lightweight package. To guarantee zero retention, locking Torx screws are utilized to clench the full-length slide plate onto any MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny rail and three square-shaped recoil stops on the bottom of the mounting base fully engages the Picatinny rail slots. Several options are available: MT-RMRAC (absolute co-witness mount), MT-RMRXS (low profile, 0.40-inch mount), MT-RMR13C (lower 1/3 co-witness mount) and MT-RMRKIT (includes low profile and absolute co-witness mounts).

Leapers Inc.

(734) 542-1500

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/leapers-inc