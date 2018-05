Lansky Sharpeners has released the P.R.E.P. — Preparedness Resource Equipment Pack. It was designed as an all-in-one solution for emergency, disaster and survival situations. Contained within a black canvas bag, the pack includes an emergency blanket, first aid mini-bag, Lansky mini multi-tool, fishing line, fishing hook, fishing sinker, fishing swivels, flashlight, paracord bracelet, Lansky survival guide, firestarter with compass, collapsible water bottle, LifeStraw water filter, responder knife and Blademedic sharpener.

(800) 825-2675

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/lansky-sharpeners