This Scandi Slicer is a Wonder-Worker

Different Grinds

There are two types of Scandi grinds found on puukko knives. The traditional one is called a “zero grind” in which the V-shaped cross section tapers all the way to the edge. The other is the modified Scandi with a slight secondary bevel along the lead edge of the blade. TOPS uses the modified version on all their knives with Scandi grinds because it’s easier to sharpen, especially in the field. Both are effective, and average users like us will notice little difference.



Scandi-style knives are excellent for working wood, which is the main reason Bushcrafters picked up on them early on. Most of the practice of Bushcraft centers around the use of a knife for jobs like the notching, pointing, and shaving necessary for making items such as bow drills, pot hangers and tent pegs.



My brief tests with the Tanimboca Puukko proved it to be worthy of its Finnish namesake. The blade shaves very well, and digs into wood for notching when asked. Survivalists will appreciate it for such chores, but keep in mind, most of us would carry a much larger knife, axe or machete to handle heavy-duty chores like shelter building and batoning logs.