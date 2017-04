Kimber has added models to the Micro 9 series. New models to the line include the CDP, CDP (LG), Raptor and Bel Air. Each Micro 9 includes a flush-fitting six-round magazine and an extended seven-round magazine is available as an accessory. Sights are steel and mounted in machined dovetails. The Micro 9 series features a barrel length of 3.15 inches and aluminum frames.

(888) 243-4522

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/kimber