Jagemann Sporting Group introduces the Jag 42 and Jag 43 polymer magazines. Features include an extended base pad, improved follower geometry and round staking, reinforced automotive-grade engineered resin, self-lubrication and tighter tolerances.

Additionally, .223 brass casings are now available from Jagemann. Company officials report other rifle variants will follow in 2017.

(920) 682-4633

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/jagemann-sporting-group