It’s ‘Kirinite’ Not ‘Kryptonite,’ And It’s Amazing Stuff

Raj Singh at Eagle Grips in Carol Stream, Illinois — about 30 minutes from Chicago — says with a chuckle that his increasingly popular line of aftermarket handgun grips has an identity crisis.

They are made from a substance called Kirinite, but about half the people who contact Eagle seem to ask for “some of those Kryptonite grips.” Somebody has been watching too many “Superman” reruns.

We mentioned this material about 18 months ago in a short interview with Singh at the 2017 National Rifle Association annual convention. At the time, Singh provided a sample pair of grips for a Model 1911 that we slapped on a Colt Commander and put to the test in the Pacific Northwest.

The verdict is in. Kirinite is some of the most remarkable stuff your correspondent has ever seen. I’m talking bowling ball tough. I read somewhere online that it’s as tough as Corian (they make kitchen counter tops out of that stuff), and find no fault with that assessment. My sample grips had a color pattern that is reminiscent of ivory, and they have stood up under rain, sand, cold-to-hot temperatures, snow, mud, sleet, water from the hose, car wash soap and probably one or two other elements that got spilled here and there.

Raj Singh

But let’s talk about grips and grip materials. Rod Herrett out in Idaho is presently working on a set of Roper grips made from holly for one of my N-frame Smiths, which is a very white hardwood that looks also like ivory. I’ve got grips made from stag, a bunch of winter-tough Pachmayrs for just about every pistol and revolver I own, and I’ve used other grips as well. There’s a set of elk antler grips from Eagle grips on my Ruger New Vaquero and an N-Frame S&W, and one of my revolvers is decked out with a set of “ivory polymer” grips from Altamont.

Elk Antler Grips

Of course, I’ve got handsome wood panels for a couple of 1911 pistols, and about a year ago, Pachmayr sent me a pair of G-10 grips to fit my Ruger MK IV .22 semi-auto. They went through last winter without a scratch, despite my best clumsiness to produce a few.

Years ago for my first Model 57 Smith & Wesson I acquired a pair of replacement grips made from something called “bonded ivory.” This was, I was told at the time, a combination of some kind of resin and actual ivory dust that was retrieved from places where ivory was — at that time anyway — being tooled into all kinds of things, from handgun and knife grips to gun stock insets, various knickknacks and apparently even piano keys, watch fobs; anything you can imagine.

These grips have been repaired a couple of times over the years because the escutcheon cracked out from the inside of the right panel, but some Super Glue put them back together.

So, what’s this all about? Handgunners like grips that fit their hands. That often requires a change of grips from the factory stocks to something from an aftermarket company. Many semi-autos with polymer frames today have interchangeable back straps so one can “tailor” a pistol to fit their hand.

With winter on the horizon — I’m presently enjoying typical damp fall weather in Washington state — I want my defensive handguns to shoot good and feel good when I shoot them. Guys like Herrett and Singh, and those at other grip companies have invested collectively years of R&D to come up with grips that fit guns and hands.

Just What Is Kirinite?

In a recent phone conversation, Singh described Kirinite as a high-grade acrylic/resin material that is manufactured in the United States.

It is a proprietary process that prevents voids; those tiny air pockets that sometimes show up during the finishing process on other plastic or polymer products. But it won’t kill Clark Kent.

“This stuff is molded in blocks and we cut it out in different grip shapes,” Singh said. “We’ve actually been working with it for about five or six years.”

Singh joined me for dinner at the 33rd annual Gun Rights Policy Conference in Chicago in late September. He had a new set of beautiful blue pearl Kirinite grips that look spectacular when mounted on the stainless frame of a Government Model .45.

I know this because he sent them home with me, and they quickly went on the custom “Street Deuce” that was built for me by the late, great gunsmith Richard Niemer, when he was at Olympic Arms more than 20 years ago. So far, so good.

Turns out that millennials like such colorful patterns, Singh observed. Millennials, he said, are “big into colors” and one way to make shooting and gun ownership more appealing is to offer guns with snazzy grips and eye-catching color patterns.

“We have about 35 colors right now, and we’ll introduce more colors as demand necessitates,” Singh said.

On A Political Note

Keep your eyes on Washington State, which has become a lab experiment for the gun prohibition lobby.

This year, they’re testing Initiative 1639, an insidious 30-page package of restrictions disguised as a “gun safety” effort. It would raise the minimum age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle of any kind (including rimfires, traditional hunting rifles and AR clones) to 21, institute a 10-day waiting period for such rifles, require a waiver so police can access a gun buyer’s medical records, mandate “safe storage” whatever that is, and penalize gun owners if some dirtball steals their gun and uses it in a crime.

A group called waguns.org has printed T-Shirts with this message:

Washington’s four biggest law enforcement organizations are squarely against this measure, because they know it’s a fraud. As this is written, mail-in ballots are being filled out and there is a huge grassroots effort to beat this thing, which may be read in its entirety here.https://www.sos.wa.gov/_assets/elections/initiatives/finaltext_1531.pdf

There’s another measure on the ballot, Initiative 940, which critics say will tie the hands of police and subject them to all kinds of second-guessing when and if they use force to stop a bad guy. Evergreen state gun owners appear to be wise to this measure as well, so they’ll be voting “No” twice. Read I-940 here. https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/deescalatewashington/pages/15/attachments/original/1499284651/I-940_Final_-_De-escalate_Washington.pdf?1499284651)

But here’s the punch line: If I-1639 thing passes, watch for copycat initiative campaigns in a state near you next year and for sure in 2020. Anti-gunners including Michael Bloomberg are willing to spend millions to get these things on ballots in states with the citizen initiative process.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Be sure you vote, or someone else will do it for you.

DeSantis Has New Rig

DeSantis has introduced a new OWB/IWB holster called the Light Bearing Raptor for Glock pistols.

Made from “thermoformed Kydex,” the Light Bearing Raptor is shaped to allow the user to have a light on his/her sidearm.

It features 1 ½- and 1 ¾-inch belt loops, and it will accommodate the Insight Technology Streamlight M3, Inforce Model INF-APL-B-W, Streamlight TLR-1 and Surefire X300 rail-mounted flashlights.

The MSRP is $83.99.

