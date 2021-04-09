Finally, after a half-century in journalism — much of it covering gun rights, gun politics and “all things firearms” — this correspondent gets to declare, “You’re not going to believe this.”

On second thought, we’re about to discuss Portland, Ore., so no matter how crazy the following is going to seem, Insider couldn’t possibly make this up. Try to imagine a city with nuttier far-left politics than Seattle, Wash. and you get Portland, where the loons wage a constant war on police and gun rights.

Portland’s Mayor is Ted Wheeler, a liberal’s liberal. But just to demonstrate how crazy the Rose City has become, when Wheeler went downtown last summer to talk to people at a protest against police, he was blitzed with vulgar epithets from people who didn’t seem to want him around because he wasn’t radical enough for them.

Portland crazies spent most of last summer trying to destroy the downtown area. There were attempts to burn the federal building and at least one homicide, whose suspect fled to a residence about 100 miles north in neighboring Washington, where he was later killed by police.

A major component of the 2020 unrest were demands to defund the police. Jump ahead five months and Portland recently reported its 20th homicide — a point not reached in the city until mid-summer of last year.

And now, you guessed it, Wheeler announced plans to request $2 million to “allow more proactive policing on city streets with greater civilian oversight to try to stem a growing wave of gun violence.”

Translation: Hizzonor wants to re-fund the police. Yeah, rioting, looting, plundering and pillaging are lots of fun for the perennially unemployed social misfits involved in these riots until people start getting killed. The body count includes one 42-year-old man who was gunned down in broad daylight in a city park.

