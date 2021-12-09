Where They Lost: An Evaluation of the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial
How does one say “Oops” in court? “Kyle Rittenhouse.”
The Illinois teen is free today because a jury of seven women and five men not only carefully considered all of the evidence in one of the nation’s most important criminal trials, but also because of four important moments during the week-long trial last month.
One blow to the prosecution’s case came when freelance photographer Nathan DeBruin testified under questioning by Assistant District Attorney James Kraus about being asked to review his statement to police. “Correct,” DeBruin replied when asked about the invitation to review.
“And we asked if you knew anything beyond that statement,” Kraus pressed, to which the witness again responded, “Correct.”
Then came the reality check. “We didn’t ask you to change it,” said Kraus.
“Yes, you did,” DeBruin stated.
Another blow to the prosecution’s case came when defense attorney Corey Chirafisi was questioning Gaige Grosskreutz on cross-examination. Grosskreutz is the man Rittenhouse shot in the arm. He had asserted he thought the teen was an “active shooter.” The attorney asked, “It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him…that he fired, right?”
When Grosskreutz responded “Correct,” one could almost see the case against Rittenhouse begin to fall to pieces.
A third wound to the prosecution’s case came with testimony from Richard McGinniss, a journalist who testified he saw Joseph Rosenbaum screaming expletives as he “lunged for the barrel of the teen’s gun,” as recounted by Reuters.
The video of the attack involving both Anthony Huber and Grosskreutz shows Huber striking Rittenhouse with a skateboard in the head and/or neck. Seconds later, Grosskreutz aims the pistol—for which his carry license had expired—at the teen’s head. As reported by the Associated Press, “Grosskreutz said he had gone to the protest in Kenosha to serve as a medic, wearing a hat that said ‘paramedic’ and carrying medical supplies, in addition to a loaded pistol. He said his permit to carry a concealed weapon had expired and he did not have a valid one that night.”
Sometimes juries pay attention to little details, because they make a big impression.
Important Data
If you check the FBI Uniform Crime Report for any given year going back for as long as I can remember, one thing will stand out in Expanded Homicide Data Table 11, which breaks down weapons type.
“Blunt objects,” which include “clubs, hammers, etc.” are used to murder more people than rifles of any kind. In 2019, rifles of any kind accounted for 364 slayings while “blunt objects” were used to kill 397 people. Back in 2018, blunt objects were used in 443 murders, while rifles of any kind were identified as the weapon in 297 slayings
Returning to the Rittenhouse trial, Rittenhouse was also kicked by a man initially identified only as “jump kick man.” Near the end of the trial, this fellow was identified as Maurice Freeland, 39. As reported by Fox News, Mr. Freeland has “a lengthy criminal history in Wisconsin.”
According to the FBI Uniform Crime Report, more people are killed in any given year with “personal weapons” (i.e. hands, fists, feet, etc.) than are killed with rifles of any kind. In 2019, 597 people were murdered by being beaten and/or stomped to death with these “personal weapons.” In 2018, 668 people were killed with “personal weapons,” again surpassing the number of people known to have been murdered with rifles.
It is important for people to understand in the aftermath of the Rittenhouse case that feet and skateboards can be used to kill.
Wisconsin Statute
Wisconsin’s self-defense/defense of others statute contains more than 2,000 words. However, it may all really boil down to the following paragraphs to understand how a claim of self-defense prevailed:
(1) “A person is privileged to threaten or intentionally use force against another for the purpose of preventing or terminating what the person reasonably believes to be an unlawful interference with his or her person by such other person. The actor may intentionally use only such force or threat thereof as the actor reasonably believes is necessary to prevent or terminate the interference. The actor may not intentionally use force which is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm unless the actor reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself.”
(2) “A person who engages in unlawful conduct of a type likely to provoke others to attack him or her and thereby does provoke an attack is not entitled to claim the privilege of self-defense against such attack, except when the attack which ensues is of a type causing the person engaging in the unlawful conduct to reasonably believe that he or she is in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm. In such a case, the person engaging in the unlawful conduct is privileged to act in self-defense, but the person is not privileged to resort to the use of force intended or likely to cause death to the person’s assailant unless the person reasonably believes he or she has exhausted every other reasonable means to escape from or otherwise avoid death or great bodily harm at the hands of his or her assailant.”
The video clips seen by the jury and anybody who followed this case show Rittenhouse fleeing from the people who were shot.
Media Won't Let Go
The establishment media will not let go of this verdict, and some outlets have attempted to perpetuate the myth that Rittenhouse crossed the Illinois-Wisconsin state line “armed with a semi-automatic rifle.”
Despite repeated efforts by several “gun journalists” including myself, this canard continues to pop up in arguments about gun control. The gun ban crowd is also exploiting the Rittenhouse case in an effort to raise funds.
Next month state legislatures begin meeting, and it is a safe bet there will be new legislation aimed at law-abiding gun owners.
Kyle Rittenhouse had his day in court, and he prevailed. Critics argue that justice wasn’t done, but they are wrong. Justice was served because the state could not prove its case. That’s how justice is supposed to work.