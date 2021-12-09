Where They Lost: An Evaluation of the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

How does one say “Oops” in court? “Kyle Rittenhouse.”

The Illinois teen is free today because a jury of seven women and five men not only carefully considered all of the evidence in one of the nation’s most important criminal trials, but also because of four important moments during the week-long trial last month.

One blow to the prosecution’s case came when freelance photographer Nathan DeBruin testified under questioning by Assistant District Attorney James Kraus about being asked to review his statement to police. “Correct,” DeBruin replied when asked about the invitation to review.

“And we asked if you knew anything beyond that statement,” Kraus pressed, to which the witness again responded, “Correct.”

Then came the reality check. “We didn’t ask you to change it,” said Kraus.

“Yes, you did,” DeBruin stated.

Another blow to the prosecution’s case came when defense attorney Corey Chirafisi was questioning Gaige Grosskreutz on cross-examination. Grosskreutz is the man Rittenhouse shot in the arm. He had asserted he thought the teen was an “active shooter.” The attorney asked, “It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him…that he fired, right?”

When Grosskreutz responded “Correct,” one could almost see the case against Rittenhouse begin to fall to pieces.

A third wound to the prosecution’s case came with testimony from Richard McGinniss, a journalist who testified he saw Joseph Rosenbaum screaming expletives as he “lunged for the barrel of the teen’s gun,” as recounted by Reuters.

The video of the attack involving both Anthony Huber and Grosskreutz shows Huber striking Rittenhouse with a skateboard in the head and/or neck. Seconds later, Grosskreutz aims the pistol—for which his carry license had expired—at the teen’s head. As reported by the Associated Press, “Grosskreutz said he had gone to the protest in Kenosha to serve as a medic, wearing a hat that said ‘paramedic’ and carrying medical supplies, in addition to a loaded pistol. He said his permit to carry a concealed weapon had expired and he did not have a valid one that night.”

Sometimes juries pay attention to little details, because they make a big impression.

