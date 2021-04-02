Every gun owner in Massachusetts should know Jim Wallace, executive director at the Gun Owners Action League (GOAL). And if they don’t, they need to become acquainted and support his organization.

Wallace is a genuine character, a barrel-chested man with the kind of political street smarts that pay off. Combined with a razor sharp, and sometimes diabolical, sense of humor, Wallace recently put together some data and shared it with Insider. It’s the kind of stuff the gun prohibition crowd doesn’t want people to see, and when it is seen, they quickly declare it “debunked” and move on.

Wallace’s recent calculating was explained on GOAL’s Facebook page. He sent me a link and then explained via telephone how this is going make gun control look rather abysmal.

He headlined his little tome “Massachusetts 2nd Most Violent State in Northeast” with 327.6 violent crimes per 100,000 population. Top honors go to New York, where there are 358.6 violent crimes per 100,000 people. Considering all of his other problems of late, that’s not the kind of news anti-gun New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs.

