Supreme Court Showdown: November 3

The case is known as New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. (It is also known by its original title, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Corlett.)

It’s not certain yet whether this will be an in-person session or conducted remotely, but one thing is clear. There is a lot at stake for the State of New York, neighboring New Jersey, Maryland, California and other states (there are four more) that require evidence of “good cause” before granting a concealed carry permit.

If the court rules in favor of the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association (NYSRPA), it could disrupt regulation of carry permits in those states and infuriate thousands.

Pete Williams at NBC boiled it down to the basics. In the 2008 Heller ruling the Supreme Court said that the right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental individual right not dependent upon service in a militia. The court majority said handguns are protected by the amendment, and that people had a right to have guns in their homes.

The question remains, will the court affirm this right extends beyond the confines of one’s home? A right limited to the inside of a residence is no right at all, but instead a government-regulated privilege.

It’s time for the court to clarify this right and expand its parameters. The issue the high court will consider is straightforward: “Whether the State’s denial of petitioners’ applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment.”

