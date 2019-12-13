Setting the Record
Straight on Bloomberg
and ‘Gun Safety’
In the month since former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire anti-gunner, jumped into the Democratic race for president, many news agencies have reported on his activities and his financial support for a group he co-founded, “Everytown for Gun Safety.”
As CNBC observed in a recent headline, “Bloomberg’s huge donation helps his gun safety group raise record revenue in 2018.”
There’s just one little problem with all of this reportage: It’s not accurate. Bloomberg’s gig isn’t “safety” and neither is it the focus of his lobbying organization.
As Paul Davis, writing for the Washington Times put it, “Like George Orwell’s ‘newspeak’ from his brilliant novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, the Left has exchanged words and phrases they use in the public debate. They hope the euphemistic changes will better sell their ideas than the tired old ones. For example, liberals became progressives, global warming became climate change, quid pro quo became bribery, and gun control became gun safety.”
It also became “gun reform” — and “gun responsibility” as in the name of another billionaire-backed gun prohibition lobbying organization based in Seattle, the “Alliance for Gun Responsibility.”
This leads us to a troubling little fact revealed in a recent Rasmussen survey with the Heartland Institute. The poll found 66 percent of “likely U.S. voters” oppose repealing the Second Amendment. Only 66 percent?
That may seem good on paper, but it means a whopping 34 percent of “likely voters” aren’t so sure. That includes, the poll said, 24 percent who actually favor repeal, and 10 percent who are simply “undecided.” Those are the people about whom American Handgunner readers need to worry because they’re willing to throw one-tenth of the Bill of Rights under the bus, as recommended in 2018 by then-retired Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens in a controversial New York Times opinion piece.
Stevens died earlier this year at age 99, but watch for his name and anti-Second Amendment argument to pop up occasionally over the next ten months as gun rights versus gun control becomes a centerpiece of the 2020 federal and state election cycle.
https://www.cnbc.com/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019
https://www.rasmussenreports.com
Bloomy’s Big Spending
Bloomberg, according to published reports, spent $2.5 million to help Democrats take over the Virginia Assembly last month. Almost from the moment the election was decided, Democrats started talking about gun control, claiming they were pressing “gun safety” measures.
The former mayor, who made his fortune working on Wall Street, also spent a bundle in Washington state to support gun control measures, according to reports from the Public Disclosure Commission. It’s what grassroots gun rights activists call “weaponizing his wealth.”
There’s no way the National Rifle Association, Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, Gun Owners of America or any other Second Amendment group can match Bloomberg’s potential cash outlay to push gun control, even if they all worked together and combined their political cash.
But dollars don’t vote, people do. That’s why 2020 is likely to see rights organizations badgering, cajoling, brow-beating and coercing gun owners to shake off their traditional apathy and get in the game. If you don’t vote this time, you may not get another chance to protect your rights.
For advice on how to become part of the solution, check my monthly “2A Defense” columns appearing in GUNS Magazine, the sister publication of American Handgunner.
https://www.cnbc.com
Stop, Hammer Time
Being a fan of single-action revolvers, I’ve had occasion to carry one now and then afield. My treatise on crafting a set of elk antler grips for a Ruger Blackhawk back in early September revealed the depths of this sixgun sentimentality.
In my humble opinion, one is to pack a single-action in a good leather holster with a handy little attachment we call a hammer thong. No snaps, straps or tension screws involved.
It shouldn’t surprise anybody, but a fair number of handgunners don’t know how to make the most of a leather hammer thong. Since I build holsters as something of a one-man cottage “industry,” I’ve had the occasion to put these things to the test.
To properly install a hammer thong, often made with a piece of leather shoestring, first soak the leather in Neatsfoot oil and make sure there are two pilot holes in your holster — one above the other separated by about 0.25-inch.
Using a piece of nylon thread or cord, pull the doubled-over leather through the top hole first, then run it back through the lower hole. Pull it through far enough to run the main length of thong through.
Once that’s done, tie a knot in the thong and stretch it over the hammer. If it’s loose, simply give the leather a couple of twists and tighten it, as shown in the image.
Over the years, this trick has worked with several different single-action revolvers to retain my sidearm on the run through heavy brush, as I often did in my youth when hunting with a mentor who had hounds.
Proper Holster Care
To keep your leather sixgun holster in good shape, rub it inside and out at least once a year with a combination of saddle soap and Neatsfoot oil. It keeps the leather in top condition, and fends off moisture, or prevents dry cracking in a dry climate.
I do the same thing with my leather cartridge belts because the loops, cut from fairly thin leather, tend to dry and crack if neglected.
I recently knocked together the holster pictured for my Ruger New Vaquero with a 7.5-inch barrel. When Ruger started producing the New Vaquero, it offered the longer barrel length with a color case frame but I believe that version is now out of production.
Another option is to rub your holster with neutral shoe wax, using your fingers to really rub the wax in deep.
Leather maintenance is something I do every year about this time, after a busy fall hunting season and while I may be stuck inside due to hard winter weather.
Take care of your gun leather and it will take care of you and your valuable sidearm for many years.
Subscribe To GUNS Magazine