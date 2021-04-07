Report: Biden to Announce Executive Actions on Guns Thursday

Quoting unidentified sources, Politico is reporting President Joe Biden will announce a “package of executive actions” designed to curb gun-related violence on Thursday. At least one provision will reportedly address so-called “ghost guns.”

According to published reports, Biden will direct his administration to “begin the process” of requiring buyers of ghost guns to undergo background checks at the time of purchase. The president has been under pressure from the gun control lobby to “do something” about firearms, as he had promised on the campaign trail.

Ghost guns are firearms built by home gunsmiths without serial numbers, and anti-gunners have alleged they are used in crimes because they cannot be traced.

More than a hundred House Democrats sent a letter to Biden several days ago, calling on him to take action on guns in the wake of two recent mass shooting incidents in Georgia and Colorado.

Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA), told Insider via telephone, “The devil is always in the details.

We’re going to analyze whatever Joe Biden announces, and then determine what action is appropriate,” Gottlieb said.

Speaking with Fox News, Gottlieb added “I think President Biden will try to get away with as much as he can with executive orders…What we’re expecting him to do is anything with foreign commerce — if the firearm is being imported in, or magazine or ammo is being imported in — he could by executive order try to do something in that nature.”

In recent weeks, CCRKBA has been on the offensive with television and radio advertising critical of gun control legislation already in the works. Two bills, H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446 — both dealing with background checks — were passed by the House and are now in the Senate. A third measure, H.R. 127 is awaiting action. It covers several subjects, including gun bans, licensing and registration, mandatory gun owner insurance and a psychological evaluation before being allowed to purchase a firearm.

Stay tuned for updates as information becomes available.