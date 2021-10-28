If the national election were held tomorrow, there would be a lot of people looking for work by Monday.

That’s the consensus of several opinion polls from Rasmussen and Gallup. Congress and Joe Biden are nearly as unpopular as Michael Bloomberg at an NRA convention.

According to Rasmussen, a recent poll found only 32 percent of likely voters “believe their representative in Congress is the best possible person for the job.” Forty percent said their Congressional representative “doesn’t deserve reelection.” Surprisingly, 38 percent of the same voters said their own representative does deserve to be reelected. No, it doesn’t make sense.

The folks at Gallup say Biden’s declining popularity is bringing down polling numbers for the Democratic Party. Even Independent voters are turning their backs. This goes against tradition since Independents more frequently side with the blue party, Gallup acknowledged.

What does all of this mean? For one thing, it could be a way to keep the gun prohibition effort on Capitol Hill at bay. Like it or not, gun politics is often a game of subtleties, and for one party to be losing ground among voters often results in a moderation of all their policies. This includes anything to do with firearms, which would possibly bring out a block of especially motivated (make that angry) gun voters.

