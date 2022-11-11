Order In The Court

A Very Thoughtful Letter

We get notes occasionally about something we’ve written, but a message from Ken Angst of Nevada — in response to the Oct. 20 “Trim Length” column — was so well-thought-out, it deserves to be printed in full.

“Dave: Have been following your writings for years as you do a great job.

Reference your article “Trim Length,” let me start by saying that I have been reloading since the late 1950s. Started out with an old used Pacific press circa the 1940’s, Lachmiller dies and STP for sizing lube. Have never had a stuck case with STP and still use it for heavy military cases. This was back in the day a one-pound can of 3031 or Unique and Bullseye was $2.50. A 100-pound canister of surplus IMR 4895 was $50.00 plus Railway Express fees. Of Course as a high school kid working part time in a gas station I didn’t have $50.00 plus shipping to buy powder.

I have worked up through a Star press, multiple RCBS press’s (sic) and Dillon progressives along with some electric commercial reloading machines during my law enforcement career. Those were the days of loading thousands of rounds of .38 Spl. at one sitting.

Here are some things that I have learned over the years you may wish to consider. Case length is an issue that can cause serious pressure issues, especially in bottleneck cases, rimmed and rimless. A long case may cause chambering issues but a heavily crimped case may not, “squeezing” the bullet when fired as it enters the bore between the case neck and the barrel throat causing extremely high pressure. In effect the long brass is trying to size the bullet down, acting like the forcing cone in a revolver on the bullet. This is usually not a problem in straight case rimmed pistol cases such as the .38 Spl. or .45 Colt.

The chambers in most revolvers in my experience are reamed a little long. As you mentioned the .45 Colt loads that were “swelled”, that sounds like it was caused during the crimping stage where the brass was forced downward and outward instead of inward because of excessive case length. .44-40 cases have thin walls and you can actually crush a long case or even a correct length case if the crimp does not go into the crimping groove. I have found that the Star Line .44-40 brass is much more rugged than Winchester or later post balloon head Remington brass. There are good case length gauges available semi reasonably priced such as the ones by Wilson or Dillon that drop over the case which give a visual min and Max.

Then there are the autoloading cases such as the 9X19, .40, 10mm and the .45ACP that headspace on the case mouth. Although these do not stretch a lot it may be a good idea to check the overall case length since a long case may prevent the slide from closing.

Around 2010 Winchester marketed a quantity of their “white box” .45 ACP that had cases up to approximately 1/10th of an inch over max case length that would not allow the slide to go into battery. I still run into some of that brass.