Seems that nearly everybody was hailing a 12-year-old about two weeks ago for fatally shooting a 19-year-old who allegedly forced his way into the Goldsboro, N.C. home of 73-year-old Linda Ellis and shot her in the leg while demanding money.

The dead man was identified as Khalil Herring.

It’s lucky for Ellis this didn’t happen in Washington state, where — under the provisions of a gun control initiative passed by voters in 2018 — she might be liable for prosecution because the child had access to a loaded firearm, and he used it to harm another person. It said so in the text of the initiative, and it was so important to the anti-gun authors they put it in all capital letters:

“WARNING: YOU MAY FACE CRIMINAL PROSECUTION IF YOU STORE OR LEAVE AN UNSECURED FIREARM WHERE A PERSON WHO IS PROHIBITED FROM POSSESSING FIREARMS CAN AND DOES OBTAIN POSSESSION.”

The 12-year-old hero in this drama has not been identified. Firing a gun at another person is a traumatic experience for anyone of any age, but for a youngster, it can be a pretty heavy load to bear for the rest of one’s life. On balance, of course, is the fact he was reportedly defending his wounded grandmother.

As reported by WRAL News, “Charges against the 12-year-old that fired the gun are not anticipated by the Goldsboro Police Department.”

