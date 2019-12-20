Insider Online did a little homework, and with the help of Brandon from Ruger, learned a few things we hadn’t before known about the New Vaquero family.



The New Vaquero family of “Cowboy-style” sixguns was introduced in 2005, making next year the model’s 15th anniversary. Initially, the gun was available with barrel lengths of 4-5/8 inches, 5.5 inches and 7.5 inches. I pounced fast and bought the longer gun, and later a shorter one, both in .45 Colt.



Not a company to rest on its laurels, Ruger offered convertible models in 9mm/.357 Mag, .45 Colt/.45 ACP, and single-caliber models in .45 Colt, .45 ACP, .357 Magnum and .44 Special. In addition to the barrel lengths mentioned above, there have also been models with 3.75-inch tubes. Ruger discontinued the 7.5-incher in 2013.



Ruger designed the New Vaquero with a high front sight, which allows a shooter to hone that blade down a bit to match the loads he or she uses. The blade sights on both of my specimens are dead center on top of the barrel, and they shoot rather well. I’ve worked up a reliable load using a 255-grain Hornady lead bullet ahead of 6.9 grains of Hodgdon HP38 that works consistently in both handguns.



According to Brandon, roughly 250,000 Ruger New Vaqueros have been produced.