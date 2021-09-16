New Federal Challenge to Assault Weapons Ban

A recently-filed federal lawsuit challenging a ban on so-called “assault weapons” just might be the complaint that makes its way through the court system to provide an opportunity for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on whether modern semiautomatic sporting rifles are protected by the Second Amendment.

The case is known as Viramontes v. Cook County.

Pro-rights advocates contend these are precisely the types of arms citizens would be expected to bring if they were called to some kind of militia service in a national emergency. So, it would make sense that they are protected.

This would be the “fourth leg on the stool,” in the vernacular of gun right advocates including Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), which brought the suit against Cook County and officials therein. SAF is joined by the Firearms Policy Coalition on behalf of three Cook County residents who want to keep and bear this type of firearm.

One of the other “legs” is the case now pending before the high court on right-to-carry, via the challenge of New York’s restrictive permit laws. That case will be heard Nov. 3.

Years prior, Cook County bureaucrats assembled a list of guns on the “ban” list. According to Gottlieb, whose organization has filed more than a half-dozen federal lawsuits in Illinois since its landmark victory in McDonald v. City of Chicago nullified the Windy City’s long-standing handgun ban, this list “looks like someone just scanned a bunch of scary-looking guns and added them to the roster.”

