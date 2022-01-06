The months ahead will be filled with opportunities to moan, groan, pound your head against a doorframe and maybe even howl at the moon. Incumbents and challengers will be saying some interesting things and occasionally, some remarkably stupid things.

There will be some wide-open races this year, more than normal. Fox News recently reported more than 20 Democrats will not be running for re-election to Congress in November. Some are retiring; others are taking a shot at other offices. Fewer Republicans—a dozen so far, but expect more—are also calling it quits or running for other offices.

If you like mud wrestling, you’re going to love election season 2022. Stock up on popcorn.

