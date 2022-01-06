Gideon John Tucker was right. He’s the long-deceased attorney, newspaper editor and politician who, way back in 1866, wrote a line in a court decision that has become the stuff of legend: “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session.”

Beat that for common sense. I dare ya.

With state legislatures back in session this month—some have already opened for business—and lawmakers looking ahead to this fall’s mid-term elections at the state and federal levels, the only thing about which we can all be certain is…uncertainty.

Voters in Texas and Florida will be electing their next governor, and from all indications at this writing, current governors in both states have a pretty good shot at re-election. Recent poll numbers put Texas Gov. Greg Abbott—recognized recently with an award for his work in 2021 by the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms—a full 15 points ahead of his challenger, vehemently anti-gun former Congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke. He’s the one-time presidential candidate who showed every other politician how to derail a campaign faster than a train leaves a broken track.

All one needs to do is tell a live television audience, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take you AR-15, your AK-47!”

In Florida, the lineup looking to defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis includes Congressman Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. The latter has an interesting sense of timing. Just before Thanksgiving, she joined a lawsuit to toss the state’s firearms preemption law, which immediately angered a voting bloc of substantial political sway in state with more than 2.5 million active concealed pistol licenses, though a fair share of those are held by non-residents.

Source 1

Source 2

Source 3

Source 4