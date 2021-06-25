JUDGEMENT CALL IN CALIFORNIA

A few years ago, most people never heard of U.S. District Court Judge Roger T. Benitez in San Diego, but that was before he handed down two opinions about California gun control laws that caused the gun prohibition movement to begin gnashing its teeth.

Benitez, now a senior judge of the federal District Court for the Southern District of California, is making anti-gunners crazy. In a profile published by the San Diego Union-Tribune in October of last year, one gun control proponent stated, “They (Second Amendment advocates) struck gold with this one judge.”

Evidently so, he’s the judge who overturned California’s requirement that people buying ammunition must submit to background checks. Of course, the Ninth Circuit Court quickly reversed that ruling, but his 120-page ruling contained some interesting observations, most notably: “Criminals, tyrants and terrorists don’t do background checks,” and “The Second Amendment is not a ‘loophole’ that needs to be closed.”

There’s a rule allowing federal judges to take on “related cases” because it allows those jurists to develop a greater understanding of the issue(s) at hand. In Benitez’ case, related cases concern gun control versus gun rights guaranteed and protected by the Second Amendment. If this were any other subject, or if the judge subscribed to the discredited notion that the Second Amendment only protects a state’s right to have a militia, the gun control crowd wouldn’t squawk.

Benitez was nominated to the district court by then-President George W. Bush. He ascended to senior status at the end of 2017.

Perhaps what makes Benitez the equivalent of the anti-Christ to gun prohibitionists is that his opinions in two cases — Duncan v. Becerra (declared the state’s ban on so-called “large capacity magazines” unconstitutional) and more recently Miller v. Bonta (which said the state ban on so-called “assault weapons” is likewise unconstitutional) — are detailed dissections of gun control as a whole.

On page 60 of his Miller ruling, the judge observed, “How well has the California ban on assault weapons worked? Before AWCA (Assault Weapons Control Act), twice in a decade, an assault weapon was used in a mass shooting. On average, since AWCA, twice a decade, an assault weapon was used in a mass shooting. The assault weapon ban has had no effect. California’s experiment is a failure.” (Emphasis in original ruling.)

Duncan v. Becerra was upheld last year by a three-judge panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on a 2-1 vote. Almost immediately, the state appealed and requested an en banc hearing before a full appeals court panel. That hearing was scheduled earlier this week, and it may be a while before a ruling is issued.

