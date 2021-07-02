What About the Uberti?

Fans of reproduction firearms are very familiar with the name Uberti. The company produces superb and faithful reproductions of historical firearms, and their version of the Walker 1847 revolver is no exception.

Look at the specifications. The .44-caliber Walker weighs 4.5 pounds and has an overall length of 15.7 inches. Now that’s a big iron by anybody’s standard.

It wears a nice blue finish, has a half-round 9-inch barrel, color case hardened frame, brass grip frame, steel barrel and engraved cylinder. The barrel is cut with seven lands and grooves on a 1:18-inch left-hand twist. It has one-piece walnut grips.

https://www.uberti-usa.com/1847-walker-revolver