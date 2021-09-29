How the 2A Community Beat Biden

Almost immediately after Joe Biden nominated David Chipman to be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, people in the firearms community familiar with the nominee began working to derail the effort.

More than one insider confided it was no surprise Chipman was Biden’s nominee, with the hope of making his confirmation a speedy process.

Gun rights organizations—the National Rifle Association, Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms and Gun Owners of America—started energizing their troops. Grassroots activists did their homework. Firearms journalists looked hard at Chipman, revealing he had been working as an adviser to gun control organizations since he retired from the ATF. Heavy opposition slowed the confirmation process, providing time for journalists to dig for facts and do their jobs.

Activists were pointed to a January 2020 Op-Ed Chipman authored in the Roanoke Times. Chipman blasted the “Second Amendment Sanctuary” movement as the work of “fringe groups” and “bullies.” He labeled sheriffs and county officials who lined up against the new anti-gun-rights Democrat majority in Richmond as “renegades.” He called extremist gun control proposals coming from the Assembly “gun safety laws.”

CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb suggested the nomination was political patronage by the president for his supporters at the Giffords gun prohibition lobbying group, where Chipman has been working as a senior adviser.

Paul Bedard, the veteran political journalist writing at the Washington Examiner reported in an interview with Jason Ouimet, executive director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action that, “facing having a liberal gun-grabber pushing anti-gun Biden policies…the NRA and associated groups decided to dig in.”

The NRA, according to Bedard, “set aside $3 million for targeted ads and millions of mailings and digital ads to fight Chipman.” I checked with the NRA and they confirmed the approximate dollar amount. Here’s what it was used for:

28 total town halls were held in a half-dozen states.

Digital ads were run in 12 states.

Television ads were run in three key states.

There were mailings in 12 states, including 600,000 pieces sent to Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of thousands of texts were sent.

At least 10 grassroots alerts were sent on Chipman.

Articles in NRA magazines

Hundreds of hours of lobbying

Dozens of media interviews, TV and print

Op-eds were placed in key states

NRA mounted “unrelenting” social media pressure on NRA platforms

As a result, the NRA said “hundreds of thousands” of NRA members “took action.”

Meanwhile, CCRKBA and its sister organization, the Second Amendment Foundation, began running 60-second messages on some 20 different cable networks, not against Chipman, but criticizing the broader Biden gun control agenda. Those messages obviously hit a nerve, as mail and messages to the organizations spiked sharply, supporting extended advertising efforts. Viewers apparently made a connection on their own between the Biden gun control agenda and Chipman’s confirmation.

