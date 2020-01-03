Happy New Year, but Hold onto Your Constitution

Now that’s ‘gun control’

A suspect identified by the Tri-City Herald in south-central Washington State as Alfredo V. Cabebe may be looking at a long stretch behind bars if he is convicted in the attempted armed robbery on the streets of Richland, but that’s better than what nearly happened to him.



The newspaper account said Cabebe pulled a gun on another man about midnight on Nov. 11. It was a big “oops” moment, because the intended victim fought back with his own handgun. Cabebe ended up with a bullet wound that put him in the hospital.



This was no routine caper, however, because the alleged robber had help from a couple of teens who dropped him at the hospital after apparently tossing his crime gun into some bushes. Not to worry, Richland police found that gatt — a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol.



Cabebe allegedly approached a man identified as Marnicus Collins, demanding money. He then struck Collins in the face with the handgun, who then opened fire, hitting the suspect at least once in the course of firing several shots.



The two teens were found in the hospital parking garage with the suspect’s wife.



Not that it matters, but Washington State has the highest number of concealed pistol licenses of any state in the West except Utah. Roughly one in 10 adults is legally licensed to carry, raising the odds considerably for would-be robbers that they will eventually make a fatal error in the victim selection process.



Washington is also the smallest state in the continental western U.S., with about 7.6 million residents.



Cabebe could be in big trouble because, if convicted, he will be on his way back to prison, from whence he was released last April after doing a stretch for robbery and burglary convictions. The newspaper said he had “at least 13 prior felonies in Washington” and that means he can’t legally own or possess a firearm.



Washington is the home of the original “Three Strikes” law. We’ll be watching this one.