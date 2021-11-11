Fighting Mandates: Scarcity of Police Officers
Fighting back against vaccination mandates by the President, assorted governors and some big city mayors — local police departments and their unions took stands against what they believe are unjust orders: obey or lose your jobs.
In some places, the orders are tantamount to blackmail or coercion. Hundreds of officers left departments, refusing to knuckle under. The full impact of those departures may not be seen for a while, but Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan cut right to the chase with a warning to mandate advocates.
“Be prepared to defend yourself and your family,” Solan cautioned, “because it’s going to be a long time before a cop can get there. That’s not alarmist talk. That’s a reality.”
It’s clear Evergreen State officials didn’t see that coming. From the governor on down, Washington’s liberal politicians are uniformly anti-gun rights. Unfortunately for them, Washington is a “shall issue” state with a constitutional right-to-bear-arms provision that is even stronger than the Second Amendment.
At last check, King County—which encompasses Seattle—listed more than 98,000 active concealed pistol licenses. That’s more than some states have in total. Overall, Washington has more than 640,000 qualified adults who are licensed to carry.
Washingtonians bought a slew of guns in 2020 and the sales have continued.
Long story short, if there are fewer police on the streets in any city, the criminal element is going to take advantage. It’s their nature.
Auto-Ordnance Offers New 'Old Glory' 1911
For over a hundred years, the Model 1911 pistol has been a fight-stopper and it is quite possibly the most customized handgun platform on the landscape.
Recently, Auto-Ordnance revealed a new “Old Glory” custom 1911 — a fitting tribute to this nation’s flag — which good men armed with this iconic pistol have defended for generations.
According to Auto-Ordnance, “Each Old Glory 1911 features that name engraved on the left side of the slide, with the quote ‘I’m mighty proud of that ragged old flag’ on the right side. The grips are engraved with ‘USA’ and 1776. Stars and stripes also adorn both aluminum grip panels.” The pistol is chambered for the .45 ACP cartridge, and comes with a single 7-round magazine.
Jodi DePorter, Director of Marketing for Kahr Firearms Group, explained the design in a company news release: “The Auto-Ordnance patriotic series of custom guns is an important expression of our company’s love of America, its history, and its traditions. We want to convey the message that our company is owned by and staffed by patriots, and is very proud of that fact!”
The “Old Glory 1911” begins life as a stainless-steel pistol made entirely in the United States, finished in distressed Burnt Bronze Cerakote. The pistol features an adjustable trigger, skeletonized hammer, full-length recoil guide rod, extended beavertail grip safety, extended magazine release and a checkered slide stop lever. Front and rear night sights are made by TruGlo.
The ejection port is flared to aid in reliable function. Both the flat mainspring housing and front strap are machined checkered at 20 lines per inch. Each pistol’s 5″ match grade barrel is chambered in .45 ACP.
Cimarron Announces New Reproduction
You might remember the significant role the Model 1897 12-gauge pump shotgun played in The Wild Bunch.
Sam Peckinpah’s rip-roaring turn-of-the-century western finished with an extraordinary gun battle movie buffs still debate today, 50 years after its debut.
Cimarron Firearms recently announced a reproduction of the Model 1897 based on a WWII-era Trench Gun variation owned by CEO Mike Harvey.
According to the Cimarron announcement, “No other company builds replicas with the original details and historic references that Cimarron requires of its manufacturers.” Here’s how Cimarron describes the project: “The 20-inch barrel and the ability to rapidly fire the five-round mag made the shotgun the ultimate close combat weapon and was so feared by the German Army, they had tried to have it banned. Between 1897 and 1957 over one million shotguns were produced and used mainly by the military, law enforcement, and American security companies.
“With the decision to replicate this very popular defensive shotgun…Cimarron Firearms will be the only importer and distributor of this iconic self-defense shotgun,” the company said. As part of the new product process, Harvey will have several decisions to consider on the 1897 shotgun, including whether to build it as a take-down or solid frame. Harvey made the announcement in this video. He says the shotgun will take 2 ¾-inch shells.
“This is a great gun for home protection,” Harvey says in the video. “It is a very nice gun and it’s going to be one of our more popular models.”
Henry Opens New Wisconsin Facility
Henry Repeating Arms shared some big news with the announcement of its new 84,000-square-foot building in Ladysmith, Wisconsin.
The new building is about an hour away from Henry’s 140,000-square-foot facility in Rice Lake. Henry says the new facility “will employ over 100 people within three years.”
The company also has a manufacturing facility in New Jersey. Henry was started in New York in 1996, and today it produces lever-action rimfire and centerfire rifles. All Henry firearms are made in the USA.
Long Time Stolen
A longtime Seattle mystery was solved when a 34-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with a “questionable story and a gunshot wound to the leg.”
The man told responding officers he was in the city’s Roosevelt neighborhood “when he was approached by some people trying to sell him drugs.”
The yarn began to unravel when the victim’s friend told the officers the two guys were sitting in a car while gassing up, and our victim had been playing with the pistol. The friend revealed the pistol was on the floor of the vehicle.
Score! When Seattles’ finest ran the serial number it popped stolen…back in 1997.