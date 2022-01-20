Busy Year for NICS Checks

As the FBI acknowledges at the bottom of its monthly report chart, “These statistics represent the number of firearm background checks initiated through the NICS. They do not represent the number of firearms sold. Based on varying state laws and purchase scenarios, a one-to-one correlation cannot be made between a firearm background check and a firearm sale.”

We all understand this, but the raw number is simply staggering. If only half of those checks translated to a gun sale, it would translate to more than 19 million new gun sales. Background checks are conducted for other purposes, and not all initiated checks end up with a transaction. On the other hand, it is not known how many such checks involved the purchase of more than one firearm.

Since the NICS background check system went online in November 1998—when a paltry 21,196 checks were conducted—the system has handled 411,576,054 initiated checks. Last year, the biggest months were March with 4,691,738 checks, followed by January with 4,317,804 checks. The third busiest month was April, which racked up 3,514,070 checks, according to the FBI chart.

What seems indisputable is the past year, or more accurately, the past two years, saw millions of U.S. citizens buying firearms for the first time. One observer put it bluntly: “People realized their fallback was that good old Second Amendment.” During a period of shrinking police budgets and losses of manpower due to how some in municipal government wanted to defund the police and vaccination mandates opposed by at least some in law enforcement, response times increased and homicides went up.

The result was increased gun purchases, and certainly part of the credit must go to Joe Biden, who entered the White House promising—but not delivering—a radical gun control package.

