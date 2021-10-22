According to the FBI, last year saw a stunning 29.4 percent increase in murders. It was the highest spike in the number of criminal homicides ever seen. Like it or not, the majority of those killings were committed with handguns, while rifles—the type of firearm anti-gunners want to ban—were once again only used in a fraction. Overall, violent crime was up 5.6 percent. Think back to the violence committed during last summer’s continual riots in places including Seattle, Portland and Minneapolis.

In 2020 there were 17,754 murders, 13,620 of which involved firearms. This included 8,017 homicides with handguns, but a scant 454 committed with rifles of any kind (there is no breakdown as to type or action), and an even smaller number (203) known to have involved shotguns. There were a stunning 4,834 gun-related murders in which the type of firearm used was not identified. A category called “other guns” accounted for 112 murder victims.

Roughly four times as many murders were committed with knives “or other cutting instruments” (1,732) than with rifles. More people were physically beaten to death (657) than were killed with rifles. Actually, the number of people fatally beaten matches the number of people identified as murdered last year with rifles and shotguns.

The data shows rifles aren’t as big a threat to public safety as the gun prohibition lobby wants us to believe.

