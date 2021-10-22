The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms was quick to pick up on the number of justifiable homicides by armed citizens.

“If the FBI data published in their crime report for 2020 is accurate,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb, “it is ample evidence that the individual right to keep and bear arms for personal defense is as important today as it was when the Second Amendment was adopted as a cornerstone of the Bill of Rights.

“The use of deadly force is not something anybody wants,” Gottlieb added, “but neither is being injured or killed by some thug during a violent criminal attack. Self-defense may be the oldest natural right, and every time we hear some politician, public official or gun control extremist call for citizen disarmament, we have to wonder which side they’re on. It certainly can’t be on the side of public safety.”

