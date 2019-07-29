Rest in Peace

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day… — 2 Timothy 4:7-8



With sadness, we share the news of the passing of Mrs. Janelle Cooper, widow of Jeff Cooper and founder of Gunsite. She was surrounded by her family.



Mrs. Cooper celebrated her 99th birthday at Gunsite the end of May with a family celebration in the Gunsite Classroom 'Revelation.'



Jeff and Janelle founded Gunsite Academy in 1976 in Paulden, Arizona and it continues to be a legacy to their beliefs in being an American. She led a full life, traveling about the world with her late husband. Her tea, lemonade, and brownies were a legendary treat for the 250 graduates as the end of their week, only exceeded by her hospitality at the Sconce.



We will keep the Gunsite family apprised of any further information.



Please keep the Cooper family in your thoughts and prayers.



With Great Respect,

Ken and the Gunsite Staff, Instructors and Family.

