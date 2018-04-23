If At First You Don’t Succeed, Make It Look That Way

By Dave Workman

Back in 2014, the billionaire-funded gun prohibition lobby ran a citizen initiative in Washington State that pushed so-called “universal background checks” and Colorado adopted similar legislation, but a report published last fall had “little measurable effect,” according to The Guardian.

That newspaper, and journalist Charles C.W. Cooke, writing for National Review, suggested that it was “probably because citizens simply decided not to comply and there was a lack of enforcement by authorities.”

Could be, but that’s not going to slow down the gun control crowd, at least in Washington, where they’ve recently submitted yet another citizen initiative to exploit public sentiment following the Florida high school shooting. This time around, the Seattle-based Alliance for Gun Responsibility wants to raise the age limit for buying so-called “assault rifles” to 21.

The proposal would also mandate a 10-day waiting period on the purchase of such rifles, require an “enhanced background check,” and create a registry of these rifles by making the requirements to buy one equal with handguns.

Don’t worry, the backers of this measure have boatloads of cash, so they’re not going to be left destitute after paying the political bills. And they are definitely preparing for an expensive campaign.

The National Rifle Association, which was one of the groups that fought the 2014 initiative, noted in a recent statement, “Residents of Washington State are poorly served by such “common-sense solutions” to prevent gun crime that promise much but deliver little.”

It’s important to keep an eye on this because anti-gunners are using Washington as a test tube for all manner of gun control schemes. In neighboring Oregon, these gun grabbers have gone farther, submitting an initiative that would outright ban semi-auto modern sporting rifles.

It’s not just long guns that are at stake. Gun prohibitionists are always looking at the long game, and if they can get the voting public used to the notion that the right to keep and bear arms is up to a public vote, handguns — though specifically protected by the 2008 Heller ruling — are certainly on the radar screen.

Somewhere during the campaign, the question must be asked about the effectiveness of the 2014 initiative. Although it passed on the promise that it would reduce violent crime, that measure didn’t prevent at least two high-profile multiple shootings in 2016, nor did it prevent guns from falling into the hands of several teenage gang members recently rounded up by the King County Sheriff’s Department for conspiracy to commit murder.

The charging documents Insider Online examined mentioned several handguns in connection with the suspects. None of these guys is old enough to legally carry a handgun, and at least one has a criminal record precluding possession of any kind of firearm.

But, of course, one more restrictive gun law is going to solve everything.

However, On The Other Side…

There’s a second initiative gathering signatures in Washington State, and if this one gets on the ballot it will drive anti-gunners nuts.

Initiative 1621 would allow for armed teachers and administrators in public schools. There is already at least one school district in the state that allows armed staff. This measure needs a bunch of signatures to get a spot on the ballot, and the backers are running their campaign on less than a shoestring.

Better Safe Than Sorry

Anti-gunners constantly insist they are actually interested in “gun safety,” but they really don’t do anything to back up that claim.

On the other hand, Insider Online recently acquired a key lock gun box made by Liberty Safe that is affordable for virtually everybody. It has an MSRP of less than $30, and it’s called the HD-50. Sized slightly smaller than a copy of American Handgunner, Liberty’s HD-50 can go anywhere. It comes with a steel, cable that can be used to secure it inside of a vehicle.

You can fly with this in your checked luggage after declaring it at the ticket counter in the airport. It is made from 16-gauge steel and comes with two keys. The exterior dimensions are 1.8-inches by 6.5 inches x 9.5 inches. It will hold my Kimber Compact or my vintage S&W Model 19 with its 2.5-inch barrel, and it also takes a full-size Model 1911, and similar-sized pistols. There is ample foam padding on the inside to keep the gun from shifting.

I did a little research at the Liberty Safe website and learned that the HD-50 is California-approved as a “firearm safety device.”

The HD-50 weighs 3.1 pounds and has a tough finish that seems to resist dings and scratches.

Many of these little gun safes have been given away by a suicide prevention pilot program in Washington that has been championed by local gun rights advocate Alan Gottlieb. In the Evergreen State, there is no sales tax on gun safes.

Start spreading the news, N.Y. guv did something ‘despicable’

When vehemently anti-gun New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched an effort last month to encourage New York banks and insurance companies to “reconsider” any business they’re doing with the firearms industry, Steve Hornady (yeah, that Hornady) fired back.

Henceforth, Hornady — maker of ammunition, bullets and reloading equipment and accessories — will not do any business in the Empire State. Here’s the statement Hornady issued:

“Today, the State of New York did one of the most despicable acts ever perpetrated by any state by asking New York banks, financial institutions and insurance companies to stop doing business with the gun and ammo industry.

“While it may not make a difference to New York, Hornady will not knowingly allow our ammunition to be sold to the Government of the State of NY or any NY agencies. Their actions are a blatant and disgusting abuse of office and we won’t be associated with a government that acts like that. They should be ashamed.”

