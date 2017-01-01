Hornady Black Ammo

Hornady introduces BLACK ammunition, which provides versatile loads optimized for short-barreled rifles (SBRs). Using a new bullet and propellant developed specifically for SBRs, the efficiency of the propellant results in a 15 to 20 percent temperature reduction. A variety of calibers in different bullet weights are available, including .223, 6.5 Grendel, 6.8 SPC, 300 Blackout, .308 Win., 7.62x39mm, .450 Bushmaster and 12-ga. 00 Buck.

