Horizon Mfg. Enterprises Inc. Rack’Em Racks introduces a new locking rifle display for a variety of uses. The steel rack displays eight rifles in two feet of space (four rifles per foot) on a 12-inch wide shelf. It is full adjustable to accommodate all guns and screws to the wall for safety and security. The rack is available in three versions with four mount options: to slat wall/peg board, mount anywhere (any flat wall) or grid wall.

(877) 722-5369

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/horizon-mfg-rack-em-racks