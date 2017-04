The new HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeve has been specifically designed by Hogue to fit particular firearms. The molded-in beavertail allows higher placement of the hand on the grip without fear of the slide biting the skin between the thumb and trigger finger. The two models available accommodate S&W M&P Shield, Ruger LC9 and GLOCK 26/27 and GLOCK 42/43 respectively. Color choices include black, OD green, flat dark earth, pink and purple.

(800) 438-4747

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/hogue-inc