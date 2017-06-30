Heckler & Koch VP9 Grey

Heckler & Koch announces a color addition to the popular VP9 line of 9mms, the VP9 Grey. Features of the VP9 pistol include a unique striker firing system with an enhanced HK “precise pull” trigger, ergonomic handgun grip design and charging supports to provide better gripping leverage for racking the slide rearward. It is available with two 15-round magazines, two 10-round magazines, three 15-round magazines and night sights and three 10-round magazines and night sights.

(706) 568-1906

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/heckler-koch