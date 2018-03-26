Happening This Weekend: Rallies And USCCA Expo

By Dave Workman

Two big things are happening this weekend.

At state capitols around the country, the National Constitutional Coalition of Patriotic Americans will hold Second Amendment rallies, primarily in response to the highly-publicized “March For Our Lives” gun control events held last month.

Gun owners are being encouraged to attend via social media. A full schedule of events may be found here: https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheNCCPA/events/

It’s a risky undertaking, because if gun owners let lethargy and apathy take over, that’s going to show up in any newscasts covering these events. On the other hand, a strong turnout of gun owners concerned about protecting their rights will send a signal to Congress and state legislatures heading into the 2018 mid-terms.

Also this weekend, actually starting today in Louisville, Kentucky is the third annual Concealed Carry Expo presented by the United States Concealed Carry Association. This national group offers training and insurance programs for gun owners, and this weekend’s big expo will feature exhibits, workshops and seminars.

This event is happening at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Exhibit hours are 3-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. For details on the full weekend program, click on this link: https://www.usccaexpo.com

Anti-Gun Lawmakers Introduce Background Check Legislation For Ammunition

It’s called the Ammunition Background Check Act of 2018, and it was recently introduced by virulent anti-gun Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL).

According to Blumenthal, “Just as we require background checks for gun purchase so should ammunition checks…Ammunition checks serve all the same reasons as checks for purchases as guns. People who are dangerous to themselves or others, people who are in crisis, people who are convicted law breakers should undergo background checks.”

Naturally, Wasserman-Schultz had to weigh in with this: “Studies show it can help keep ‘bad guys with guns’ from perpetrating another mass slaughter like the one we witnessed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in my Broward County community, or the thousands of other acts of gun violence that devastate communities across the country.”

But here’s the bad news that repeatedly seems to escape people like these two Democrats: Dangerous people, especially convicted criminals, don’t bother with the red tape. There has been serious research done for the Bureau of Justice Statistics that revealed more than 20 years ago that criminals get guns from street/illegal sources 39.2 percent of the time, friends or family 39.6 percent of the time, retail stores 8.3 percent, pawn shops 3.8 percent, flea markets 1 percent and gun shows — where that much-despised “loophole” is supposed to exist — 0.7 percent.

Wasserman Schultz threw in the obligatory assertion that this is “common sense legislation,” as if to deem anyone who disagrees as being bereft of good sense.

For a U.S. senator, Blumenthal seems to be woefully ill-informed. Law-abiding people do go through background checks to purchase firearms, but the criminals don’t. His problem appears to be that people pass those background checks and are able to complete their gun purchases. All gun control proponents “support” the Second Amendment; they just don’t want anyone to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

What this is really all about is tracking gun and ammunition sales of law-abiding citizens.

‘Gun Violence’ A Leading Cause Of Death?

MSN Business Insider recently headlined a report that “Gun Violence is a leading cause of death in America,” but a look at their chart listing the causes of death calls that claim into question.

Heading the list, in this order with the odds, are:

Heart disease 1-6

Cancer 1-7

Any injury 1-19

Chronic lung disease 1-26

Any accident 1-28

Stroke 1-29

Alzheimer’s 1-37

Diabetes 1-51

Flue/Pneumonia 1-1-72

Kidney disease 1-82

Suicide 1-92

Motor vehicle crash 1-1098

Falls 1-122

Alcohol 1-123

Murder 1-229

When it comes to “assault by gun,” your odds of that cancelling your ticket are 1 in 315, and it’s in 18th place. Accidental gunshot death odds are 1 in 8,349 and that comes in at 31st place. And now the biggie that is on everyone’s mind: Mass shooting. Your odds of getting capped by a spray-and-pray madman are 1 in 11,125, and that’s the 32nd place position, according to the MSN story.

So, what does all of this mean? Despite all of the hand-wringing about an “epidemic of gun violence” and all of the marching and calls for bans on so-called “assault weapons,” you’re in pretty good shape against firearms, but it’s probably a good idea to get a cancer screening now and then, get a flu shot, don’t drink a lot, take care of your kidneys, drive carefully, don’t go too near the edge of that cliff, eat moderately and don’t commit suicide.

According to MSN Business Insider, “mass shootings aren’t part of the data sets above, but the news agency used information that MSN independently counted that came from the Gun Violence Archive. The report said that in 2017, there were 346 mass shootings that involved 437 deaths and 1,802 injuries. In 2016, there were 383 “mass shootings” involving four or more victims who were injured. They accounted for 456 fatalities and 1,537 injuries. And back in 2015, there were “some 333 mass shootings” that reportedlky left 367 people dead and 1,328 people injured.

We Mentioned Suicide, And Not For Laughs

Did you know that roughly two-thirds of all the firearms fatalities in the country are suicides?

Out in Washington State, the Spokane Spokesman-Review said that 78 percent of all gun-related deaths are suicides. Eighty-five percent of firearm suicides are men and boys. Handguns were involved in 59 percent of all gun-related suicides. Rifles or shotguns were involved in 18 percent of suicides.

There’s been a lot of talk about gun control, but not much discussion about suicide. The newspaper noted that of the 4,164 suicides reported in Washington over the years from 2010 to 2017, about half involved firearms. So, people determined to take their own lives will find a way, gun or no gun.

Extrapolate that problem on the national scale and you will realize there’s a lot that can be done that has nothing to do with gun control.

Repeal the Second Amendment? Not so fast, John Paul

Retired Justice John Paul Stevens wants to repeal the Second Amendment.

(Screen capture, YouTube, JFK Library)

When retired Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens recently wrote in the New York Times that high schoolers pushing for more gun control ought to just demand that the Second Amendment be repealed, he really stepped in it.

As we noted in a recent installment, a major U.S. poll did find that about 20 percent of respondents think repealing the amendment is a bright idea. Not so much for anyone else.

When KING-TV in Seattle did an unscientific poll of listeners during its 5 p.m. newscast on March 27, the results — especially in liberal Puget Sound — were stunning. Seventy-five percent of the respondents said no. Only 25 percent were in favor, which demonstrates that one-fourth of people living around that metropolis probably skipped U.S. History and Civics classes in school.

