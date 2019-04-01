I know of no post WWII .38-40 factory produced double-action sixguns, however a very few have been custom converted to .38-40 using such S&W sixguns as the .38/44 Heavy Duty. Basically, the only way to come up with a factory produced Double-Action-Dash Sixgun is to buy used.



All of the “Dash” or Winchester Centerfire cartridges were relegated to obsolescence before I was born. They saw a resurgence of popularity in the beginning days of Cowboy Action Shooting, especially the .38-40 and .44-40 among those who prefer to shoot black powder. Starline saved the brass from extinction and Black Hills was one of the first ammunition companies to offer all three in factory-loaded cartridges.



The .44-40 has been overshadowed by heavily loaded .44 Specials as well as the .44 Magnum while the .38-40 was paid the highest compliment when the .40 S&W came out as a ballistic twin to the old sixgun/lever gun cartridge. The .32-20 has remained a more popular choice than the other two cartridges simply because it is so easy shooting, accurate, and still remains a good choice for small game and varmints in a sixgun or levergun. Can we do without all three of them? Of course! However, they still offer a lot of good shooting to those paying attention.



All of these Smith & Wesson and Colt Double-Action Dash Sixguns be they .32-20, .38-40, or .44-40, are older than I am so I treat them rather gently. The Dan Wesson .32-20 is a different matter as it is an entirely modern sixgun capable of handling heavier loads without worrying. It is also an exceptionally accurate sixgun.



If you’ve read this far you probably noticed there’s certainly nothing new about reloading in this installment. That is correct as that is not the purpose of this piece. What I hope to accomplish is to encourage the more adventurous among us to actually step away from the modern world and look back at some of the wonderful choices we used to have. With all the double-action sixguns we have to pick from today, some might feel this was a waste of time, money, effort, and a good sixgun. Going back in history to enjoy what was a special sixgun is never a waste. For those who understand, no explanation is necessary; for those who don’t, none is possible.



The best reloading tips I can give is use quality Starline brass and quality dyes such as found from Lyman and RCBS. Starline solved the problem of extra weak case mouths on the dash cartridges and RCBS also has special Cowboy dies. Both Lyman and RCBS also offered an assortment of bullet molds for all three cartridges for those who cast their own. For those who don’t, Oregon Trail has excellent cast bullets for all three also.



Remember, even though the .38-40 and .44-40 Colt New Service sixguns were big and strong, they are also big and old and should be treated kindly. Just have fun!