Combat Copper Fouling!

Mini-14 Accuracy

Bullets in the 50-55 grain range are used with 27.0 to 28.0 grains of Hodgdon’s CFE223 powder. These are just slightly under maximum loads and in my 18-1/2" Mini are in the 2,900 to 3,000+ fps range. The Mini-14s have iron sights so for me at least they are not long-range rifles. However, two excellent loads have proven to be the Sierra 55 HPBT over 27.0 grains of CFE223 for 2,932 fps and the Speer 52 HP with 28.0 grains of CFE223 at 3,082 fps. Both loads put three shots into 0.75" at 50 yards, which is the best I have ever been able to do with a Mini-14.



The same Sierra 55 HPBT at 3,054 fps in the 22-1/2" New England .223 puts three shots in 7/8" at 100 yards, while the Speer 52 HP loads does 3,287 fps and groups in just over 1".



The Springfield Armory Saint Pistol has a 7-1/2" barrel and instead of a buttstock, it has a stabilizing forearm brace. It’s been equipped with a Crimson Trace LiNQ laser sight and shooting from the hip with my CFE223 loads at seven yards (sort of “across the living room” distances!) places all three rounds in one hole — or very close to it. Muzzle velocities are about 20 percent slower than those obtained in the Mini-14 so keep that in mind.



None of my .223 rifles using loads with CFE223 powder have experienced any copper fouling to this point. I’m more than happy to forego extensive barrel cleaning, and I know you might find this hard to believe! CFE223 certainly makes my life much easier and it’s a bit of modern powder magic, if you ask me!



Hodgdon

(913) 362-9455

https://gunsmagazine.com/company/hodgdon-powder-company/

