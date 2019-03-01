Alternative Varmint Whackers

Flat Points Flatten Stuff

When I was growing up, you could buy boxes of 100 conical pointed CB caps made by Remington, Peters or Winchester. They were cheap and just the thing for potting pigeons and rats around the barns. The only problem was they weren’t always in production. Much to my surprise one day, the hardware store coughed up boxes of CB caps made by Eley.



Rather than sporting conical points, the Eley CB’s were loaded with tiny wadcutters! They looked odd, but, boy, did they ever whack varmints. They behaved like HP Shorts, not CBs, and they were quiet. We hoarded and traded them like fine marbles.



Years later, the father of Jim Taylor, a friend of mine, took a file to the noses of standard LR cartridges and declared “Eureka!” Mr. Taylor had created the Small Game Bullet (SGB), a flat-nose LR flattening small game all out of proportion to its size. The idea was passed on to another mutual friend who ran a custom reloading tool business, the Hanned Tool line. Hanned in turn produced a hardened, bullet nose, file trim-die named the .22-SGB, which permitted us to file up our own SGB bullets, only to have CCI pick up the idea and market their own flat-nose SGB cartridge.



With their wide meplats, flat points hit harder and tend to plow a big, straight furrow.