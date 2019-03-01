A Speedier Spin

Over-Stabilized

Back then most shooters believed rifling twists should be barely enough to stabilize a given bullet, due to the poor balance of many jacketed bullets. Poorly balanced bullets resemble fake news — inaccurate in the first place, and with added spin even less accurate. Today’s bullets are very well balanced, so they’ll shoot accurately even when “over stabilized.”



The twist in military 5.56 NATO barrels eventually increased to 1:7 to stabilize heavier bullets, starting a fast-twist trend for the .223. Unfortunately, there’s no strict definition of “fast twist.” Most factory .223s now have twists of 1:9 or 1:8, but some have 1:7 twists, and a few remain stuck on 1:12.



Handloaders need to know the rifling twist of their .223s, otherwise their chosen bullet might fly sideways. Some manufacturers stamp the twist rate on .223 barrels, while others don’t even reveal it on their website. If necessary, twist can be measured using a cleaning rod with a tight bore-brush wrapped in a cotton patch, and many bullet manufacturers list a suggested twist rate.



However, bullet stability is a balancing act between the gyroscopic spin imparted by the rifling, and the “wind” on the bullet’s tip imparted by muzzle velocity. The required twist rate varies due to temperature and altitude because both affect air density. All of these can be complicated by plastic tips so light they don’t totally count as part of the bullet’s overall length.



Greenhill’s simple formula could be worked with a pencil and paper, but today’s more accurate formulas require more technology. If you’re among the 90 percent of Americans with Internet access, the bullet-stability calculator on www.jbmballistics.com/ is among the best, since it includes a factor for plastic tips. Unfortunately, elevation input isn’t in feet but in barometric pressure, but that’s an easy fix. Average pressure at sea level is 29.9", and decreases about an inch for each 1,000 feet in elevation. As an example, I shoot at around 4,000 feet here in Montana, so plug in 26.