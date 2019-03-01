You’re a Mean One, Mr. Flinch!

Can You Adjust?

There are two schools of thought on this, one mental, the other physical. I subscribe to the mental aspect of anticipation. I believe in distraction to block out the anticipation. We need to disconnect our brain by thinking about something else. Using intense concentration on your front sight and trigger pull, you can block out the anticipation. This can be drilled into a shooter by loading only two rounds in the cylinder, spinning it, and then closing the cylinder so the shooter has no idea where the rounds are. Then take the shot.



If you do indeed have a flinch when you drop the hammer on an empty chamber, you’ll find out. The muzzle of the barrel will dip, showing what happens when you anticipate the recoil. When this happens, point it out to them — or yourself! Then maintain a perfect sight picture and do it again. When the gun does finally fire on a loaded chamber, hopefully the shooter has concentrated so hard on their sight alignment they’ve fooled their brain into not anticipating the recoil. For a semi-auto, random loading of live and dummy rounds will do the same. When you pull the trigger on a “dummy” round, practice tap, tilt, rack, bang to clear the gun of a dud round. Never lose the opportunity to drill or learn a new skill!