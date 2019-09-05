When A Great Gun Guy Passes …

On The Range

We first met at one of the early Bianchi Cups, where I was struck by the fact he was competing with a 6" Smith & Wesson .44 Magnum revolver and stout loads legendary power advocate Elmer Keith would have approved of. He was also vying against the rest of us with target handguns and the lightest-load ammo the rules would allow — and he did well, too. In the same sport, which soon became the NRA Action Pistol discipline, he won the Indiana State Championship multiple times with the same gun and loads.



The school I ran then was the Lethal Force Institute, and he went through it to the highest levels. At the loftiest part, LFI-IV, we had the students compete against one another on some of the toughest “combat shooting” courses ever devised: the Hackathorn Standards, and the Impossibly High Standards course from the International Practical Shooting Confederation. Denny won both of those, the Hackathorn with a higher score than the top tally at a recent National Tactical Invitational. He did it with a matched pair of those Dirty Harry signature model .44 Magnums and stout handloads, dumping one when it ran empty and drawing the backup in lieu of reloading.



For much of his law-enforcement career he carried the pair in uniform, and at one point had his whole department doing the same. Those who couldn’t qualify with the brutal recoil of the full power .44 Magnum easily did so with the optional .44 Special Winchester Silvertip. For those who made the grade with magnum loads, the issue round was Federal 44B, a 180-gr. JHP at 1,600 fps. No wonder Denny’s nickname was “Rolling Thunder.”



Denny and I taught together every year, first under the auspices of another great Indiana shooter, Jim Reinholt, and after Jim’s passing, at Denny’s own Sand Burr Gun Ranch, a combined shooting range and old school gun shop. In 1986 Denny became one of the very few people I certified to teach LFI deadly-force courses and likewise for my current school, Massad Ayoob Group. He was a great diagnostician for shooters who had problems, stern with the ones who had bad attitudes and eternally patient with those who were sincerely trying to overcome their issues.

