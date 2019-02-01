For this writer, “personal primary carry gun”...

... is a fungible thing. I’m constantly testing firearms, mostly defensive ones, so how they carry is a test metric. Teaching with them — and shooting demo quals with them in front of the class, if I can’t at least get to a match — gives me feedback on how they handle under pressure.



I also make a point of teaching with different platforms: striker-fired pistol, 1911, traditional double action, and revolver. That said, though, my personal preferences dictate what I carry “on my own time.”



Lately, that has been a Glock 19 Gen 5 9mm pistol. I liked it so much when I tested it for GUNS Magazine right after it came out, that I bought the test sample. My bond with this gun is a classic example of why individual needs must take precedence over anyone else’s recommendations.