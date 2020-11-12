Walther CCP M2 .380

Millions Of Reasons
The fastest growing group in the shooting world consists of target shooters, with 17.7 million men and women taking up the sport between 2009 and 2018. Of these new target shooters, 47% are women, representing an 81% increase in female participation, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. An astute gun manufacturer takes note of such trends and adapts accordingly.
Meanwhile, the fastest growing segment of the U.S. population is comprised of seniors, those of us over 65. An astute gun manufacturer takes note of such trends and adapts accordingly.
Finally, concealed carry permit numbers have been on a steady and dramatic increase over the last 10 years, rising by 1.4 million in 2019 alone, with the number of women getting permits outstripping male applicants by 111%. An astute gun manufacturer takes note of such trends and adapts accordingly.
Walther Firearms is nothing if not astute.