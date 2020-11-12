Walther CCP M2 .380

How It Works

In addition to the polymer frame, the slide is manufactured out of steel-reinforced 7075 aluminum, a weight-reducing detail made possible by the much lower pressure levels of the .380. The lighter slide, coupled with a gas-delayed blowback system, allows for a lighter recoil spring, making it very easy to manually cycle. The delayed blowback system works due to a hinged piston attached to the front of the slide fitting into a gas cylinder attached to the frame, just below the fixed barrel.

And this brings us to the only tool needed to disassemble and reassemble the CCP M2 .380, a tool Walther does not supply: patience. The piston swings on its hinge so it takes a little trial and error (and your reading glasses, if you’re of a certain age) to consistently and quickly fit the piston into the gas cylinder. It’s not hard, and it requires no strength, but it takes practice before it becomes natural enough to be done quickly.

Walther lists the trigger pull at 5.5 lbs., but mine, after about 500 rounds, consistently measured a flat six. Ask me if I’m disappointed.

Two features I especially liked were the small port at the end of the slide allowing you to see if a round is in battery without a press-check, and the red cocking indicator at the rear of the slide. Those of us used to more old-fashioned pistols have certain rituals and protocols we do automatically, but for newer shooters, or a younger generation of shooters, both of those are admirable features. The thumb safety is situated on the rear of the frame where your right thumb can actually reach it without hand adjustment (and I have small hands), and the magazine release is ambidextrous.