TX22 semi-auto pistol is truly state-of-the-art rimfire

Weighing 17.3 oz. empty, the TX22 is a single-action-only, striker-fired pistol with a 7075 aluminum slide that has a black hard-anodized finish. There are wide cocking serrations front and rear. It has an adjustable rear sight with white dots and a white dot front sight. The thumb safety, available on certain models, is ambidextrous.



The grip frame is polymer with a textured surface front, back and both sides to prevent slipping even in damp weather. Its 4.1" barrel is threaded to accept a muzzlebrake or suppressor and it comes with a threaded collar.



The TX22 has a 5-lb. trigger pull. The trigger shoe is solid and smooth, and the trigger offers a quick reset for fast shooting.



At its widest point, the TX22 is 1.25" wide, and the overall length is 7.06". There’s a molded Picatinny rail at the front of the frame, and the triggerguard is slightly recessed at the rear to allow the middle finger of the gun hand to come in a little higher on the grip frame. There’s something else worth noting about the grip: A slight bump on the front strap creates a shallow finger groove.