Well known for their work on 1911s, Tussey Custom’s take on a classic 1911 combines the performance of a modern pistol using current production parts, with the emotional appeal of a historic sidearm. Watch as American Handgunner’s Roy Huntington takes a first look at the Tussey Custom 1911 “Resto-Mod!”

