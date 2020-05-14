The 3-1/2″ N-Frame .357 Magnum and 2-1/2″ .357 Combat Magnum are two of the most business-like looking pistols ever devised. Now we can add this new 629 to this select group. With its 2-5/8″ barrel it fits right into the “Serious Looking Sixgun” list. It not only says serious, but it is also one good-looking sixgun! The major parts of this “little” .44 Magnum, barrel, cylinder and frame, are matte stainless steel while the hammer and trigger are hard-chromed steel.

The hammer has a most attractive teardrop shape, which is larger than a standard hammer spur but not quite as large as a target hammer. The trigger is non-target size with a smooth face making it easy on the trigger finger and it has a built-in trigger stop on the back. This is the one thing I do not like about this .44 Magnum. I do not believe trigger stops belong on anything except a target pistol. For my use I would either remove it or file it down. I just do not want to take the chance of it ever backing out to the point the trigger will not go all the way rearward. It would probably never happen, but we all know what Murphy says.

The sights are excellent with a standard adjustable white outline rear sight matched up with a ramp-style front sight with a red insert. The front sight is also set in a dovetail should you need more windage than afforded by the rear sight or if a taller or shorter blade is desired. The ejector rod housing is cut all the way through making the ejector rod visible from both sides. Instead of the typical front locking feature of Smith & Wesson double-action revolvers, this one has a ball detent lock up with a ball on the front of the yoke fitting into a slot at the bottom of the ejector rod housing.

Grips are always, well almost always, a sore spot with me on factory double-action revolvers, but it’s not the case here. These grips are exceptionally good looking, appearing to be of nicely grained walnut and are well shaped and designed for maximum concealment. They are checkered above and below the grip screw for a good secure feeling. The left grip is slimmed down at the top so as not to interfere with the ejection of cases, and both panels taper toward the bottom of the grip frame making them fit the hand quite comfortably. The grip frame itself has been roundbutted, which allows the use of such smallish grips.

There is a wide array of .44 Magnum ammunition available in weights from 165 grains up to 340 grains. I don’t want to even contemplate setting off some of the latter in this little sixgun, nor even 300 grainers, or 240s or 250s for that matter. CorBon offers just about anything a .44 Magnum user would want including 165- and 180-grain hollowpoints as well as their 225-grain DPX. To go with the Smith & Wesson Performance Center .44 Magnum CorBon sent along several boxes of their DPX .44s.

DPX bullets are designed for Deep Penetration while the extremely large hollowpoint matches the penetration with maximum expansion. In the very short barrel of the Model 629, the 225-grain DPX bullet clocks out right at 1,200 feet per second. Recoil is substantial, though not punishing, and the grips do a really good job of controlling felt recoil. All shooting was done at a “combat/self-defense” distance of 10 yards. It didn’t take much concentration to put all six shots in one hole at this distance. For me, the typical red ramp insert washes out in sunlight or when shooting indoors. The red front sight of this .44 Magnum is a florescent strip extending the full length of the rear sight and shows up brightly for me even when shooting indoors.

Life is always full of trade-offs. If we want the most the .44 Magnum can offer we will opt for a long-barreled, long-cylindered version built to handle the heaviest bullets. This type of sixgun is normally very large, very heavy and recoils tremendously. The Model 629 from the Performance Center is at the other end of the spectrum and what we give up in maximum performance is made up with ease of carrying and concealing while at the same time being able to deliver a respectable payload quite accurately at a reasonable distance. For anyone who roams off the beaten path this Model 629 could be a veritable lifesaver.

Performance Center Model 629

Maker: S&W

2100 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

(800) 331-0852

www.smith-wesson.com

Action Type: Double-action revolver

Caliber: .44 Magnum

Capacity: 6

Barrel Length: 2-5/8″

Overall Length: 7-5/8″

Weight: 39.6 ounces

Finish: Matte stainless steel

Sights: Adjustable rear, ramp front

Grips: Checkered walnut

Price: $1,185

CorBon

1311 Industry Rd., Sturgis, SD 57785

(800) 626-7266, www.corbon.com