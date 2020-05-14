The original prototype .44 Magnum Smith & Wesson was built in 1954 on an existing 1950 Target Model, which had been chambered in .44 Special. The engineers at Smith & Wesson fitted a new, specially heat-treated cylinder to the 6-1/2" barreled 1950 Target, which had a weight of 39 ounces. The sixgun performed fine, however, the recoil was so fierce the engineers deemed it prudent to add more weight in the form of a heavy bull barrel and full-length cylinder, which brought the weight up to an even 3 pounds. This latest .44 Magnum from the Smith & Wesson Performance Center weighs the same as the original prototype. In the past 55 years, since the advent of the .44, Magnum sixguns have gotten bigger and and heavier to tame the recoil of heavier loads, and a 39-ounce .44 Magnum is going to kick fiercely with regular full-house .44 loads.
The original .44 Magnum was built with the hunter in mind. This one is aimed at those who want a big-bore sixgun for personal protection, a term that covers a lot of territory. Since what we have to be protected from depends on just where our wanderings happen to take us. By going with a powerful big-bore chambering such as the .44 Magnum with proper loads, we are set for self-defense against the nastiest of creatures no matter how many legs they may have, well at least short of the big bears of Alaska.
There has been a noticeable trend in recent years, especially in this first decade of the 21st century to once again offer short-barreled big-bore sixguns. This is not Smith & Wesson’s first short-barreled, all-steel offering as I have an older 3" Model 29 with the same roundbutt and un-fluted cylinder as this current offering. Smith & Wesson Night Guards are lightweight revolvers, while this new 629 is all steel.
Trail Bustin' Power
Smith & Wesson's Model 629 Big-Bore
Personal Protection .44 Magnum
Today we have all manner of chopped and channeled sixguns and semi-automatics as well as a large selection of excellent leather for concealed carry. Semi-autos, having a much flatter profile, are normally easier to conceal than a big-bore sixgun with a 6-shot .44 or .45 cylinder. There is simply nothing to be done to downsize a 6-shot cylinder, however, both the barrel and the grip frame can be reduced considerably in the size.
If my memory is correct, sometime in the 1980s custom sixguns arrived taking up where Colt’s Fitz had left off (see sidebar) with custom sixgunsmiths offering roundbutted, short-barreled revolvers with modified ejector rod housings to go below the 3-1/2″ length of the original short-barrel .357 Magnum of the 1930s.
In recent years Smith & Wesson has reached back into history to offer many of the old Classic sixguns such as the original .357 Magnum, .44 Magnum and .44 Special of the mid-20th century. They have been resurrected and built to 21st-century specifications and requirements. At the same, time S&W is offering lightweight Night Guard revolvers in .44 Special, .357 Magnum and .44 Magnum, and the short-barreled, easier to conceal, all-steel, big-bore sixgun has not been forgotten; it has now arrived as a custom Model 629 from the Performance Center.
The original prototype .44 Magnum Smith & Wesson was built in 1954 on an existing 1950 Target Model, which had been chambered in .44 Special. The engineers at Smith & Wesson fitted a new, specially heat-treated cylinder to the 6-1/2" barreled 1950 Target, which had a weight of 39 ounces. The sixgun performed fine, however, the recoil was so fierce the engineers deemed it prudent to add more weight in the form of a heavy bull barrel and full-length cylinder, which brought the weight up to an even 3 pounds. This latest .44 Magnum from the Smith & Wesson Performance Center weighs the same as the original prototype. In the past 55 years, since the advent of the .44, Magnum sixguns have gotten bigger and and heavier to tame the recoil of heavier loads, and a 39-ounce .44 Magnum is going to kick fiercely with regular full-house .44 loads.
The 3-1/2″ N-Frame .357 Magnum and 2-1/2″ .357 Combat Magnum are two of the most business-like looking pistols ever devised. Now we can add this new 629 to this select group. With its 2-5/8″ barrel it fits right into the “Serious Looking Sixgun” list. It not only says serious, but it is also one good-looking sixgun! The major parts of this “little” .44 Magnum, barrel, cylinder and frame, are matte stainless steel while the hammer and trigger are hard-chromed steel.
The hammer has a most attractive teardrop shape, which is larger than a standard hammer spur but not quite as large as a target hammer. The trigger is non-target size with a smooth face making it easy on the trigger finger and it has a built-in trigger stop on the back. This is the one thing I do not like about this .44 Magnum. I do not believe trigger stops belong on anything except a target pistol. For my use I would either remove it or file it down. I just do not want to take the chance of it ever backing out to the point the trigger will not go all the way rearward. It would probably never happen, but we all know what Murphy says.
The sights are excellent with a standard adjustable white outline rear sight matched up with a ramp-style front sight with a red insert. The front sight is also set in a dovetail should you need more windage than afforded by the rear sight or if a taller or shorter blade is desired. The ejector rod housing is cut all the way through making the ejector rod visible from both sides. Instead of the typical front locking feature of Smith & Wesson double-action revolvers, this one has a ball detent lock up with a ball on the front of the yoke fitting into a slot at the bottom of the ejector rod housing.
Grips are always, well almost always, a sore spot with me on factory double-action revolvers, but it’s not the case here. These grips are exceptionally good looking, appearing to be of nicely grained walnut and are well shaped and designed for maximum concealment. They are checkered above and below the grip screw for a good secure feeling. The left grip is slimmed down at the top so as not to interfere with the ejection of cases, and both panels taper toward the bottom of the grip frame making them fit the hand quite comfortably. The grip frame itself has been roundbutted, which allows the use of such smallish grips.
There is a wide array of .44 Magnum ammunition available in weights from 165 grains up to 340 grains. I don’t want to even contemplate setting off some of the latter in this little sixgun, nor even 300 grainers, or 240s or 250s for that matter. CorBon offers just about anything a .44 Magnum user would want including 165- and 180-grain hollowpoints as well as their 225-grain DPX. To go with the Smith & Wesson Performance Center .44 Magnum CorBon sent along several boxes of their DPX .44s.
DPX bullets are designed for Deep Penetration while the extremely large hollowpoint matches the penetration with maximum expansion. In the very short barrel of the Model 629, the 225-grain DPX bullet clocks out right at 1,200 feet per second. Recoil is substantial, though not punishing, and the grips do a really good job of controlling felt recoil. All shooting was done at a “combat/self-defense” distance of 10 yards. It didn’t take much concentration to put all six shots in one hole at this distance. For me, the typical red ramp insert washes out in sunlight or when shooting indoors. The red front sight of this .44 Magnum is a florescent strip extending the full length of the rear sight and shows up brightly for me even when shooting indoors.
Life is always full of trade-offs. If we want the most the .44 Magnum can offer we will opt for a long-barreled, long-cylindered version built to handle the heaviest bullets. This type of sixgun is normally very large, very heavy and recoils tremendously. The Model 629 from the Performance Center is at the other end of the spectrum and what we give up in maximum performance is made up with ease of carrying and concealing while at the same time being able to deliver a respectable payload quite accurately at a reasonable distance. For anyone who roams off the beaten path this Model 629 could be a veritable lifesaver.
Performance Center Model 629
Maker: S&W
2100 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
(800) 331-0852
www.smith-wesson.com
Action Type: Double-action revolver
Caliber: .44 Magnum
Capacity: 6
Barrel Length: 2-5/8″
Overall Length: 7-5/8″
Weight: 39.6 ounces
Finish: Matte stainless steel
Sights: Adjustable rear, ramp front
Grips: Checkered walnut
Price: $1,185
CorBon
1311 Industry Rd., Sturgis, SD 57785
(800) 626-7266, www.corbon.com
History of "Belly Guns"
John Taffin
It always looks so easy in the movies especially those wonderful old cowboy and gangster films of the 1930s and 1940s. The hero or villain is dressed in a tailored double-breasted suit and at the proper time reaches his left hand in below his breast pocket and pulls out a full sized Colt Single Action Army or 1911, which is somehow carried magically with nary a bulge detected. It is movie magic at its best, however, in reality it is not easy to carry and conceal a big-bore sixgun or semi-automatic.
The first Colt sixguns were not easily concealable but by the time the 1851 Navy and 1860 Army arrived, enterprising individuals found a way to make them more easily concealable. It wasn’t long before barrels were chopped short and the big-bore pocket pistol had arrived. With the advent of the Colt Single Action Army, some enterprising types even removed the barrel altogether to make it fit easily into a pocket. Colt began offering short-barreled Store Keeper Models in the SAA as well as the new Lightning and Thunderer double actions of the 1870s.
In more modern times (well at least in the 1920s), John Henry Fitzgerald, “Fitz” of Colt, looked at the large Colt New Service chambered in .45 Colt and saw a pocket pistol. He shortened the barrel to 2″, roundbutted the grip frame and, to make it even faster on the trigger, removed the front of the triggerguard. He was able to easily conceal a pair of these in the somewhat voluminous pockets of the trousers of that era.
Up to this point in time Smith & Wesson was making some of the finest large-frame, double-actions sixguns in existence especially their .44 Special and .38/44 Heavy Duty. By 1935, the .38/44 had evolved into the .357 Magnum with the first examples being outfitted with 8-3/4″ barrels with the hunter and outdoorsman in mind.
To make the new .357 appealing to law enforcement Smith & Wesson cut the barrel as short as possible without interfering with the ejector housing. The result at 3-1/2″ was not only one of most business-like looking revolvers ever produced, it was also carried easily in a Tom Threepersons-style holster under a suitcoat where it may not have been exceptionally comfortable but it was at least concealable.
When Smith & Wesson introduced the .357 Combat Magnum in 1955, they used the M&P .38 Special frame with its slightly smaller cylinder and added a 4″ bull barrel to come up with what Bill Jordan called the Peace Officer’s Dream. Then in the 1960s the Combat Magnum/Model 19 came out in a version with a roundbutt and a 2-1/2″ barrel making it much easier to conceal and carry all day than the original .357 Magnum.
Helton Custom Knives
Roy Huntington
Since moving to the country outside of Joplin, Mo., I’ve found a wealth of local craftspeople. From custom furniture makers, weavers, potters and painters, to tractor restorers, blacksmiths and now—a sterling knifemaker.
An American Handgunner reader, Ms. Yvette, sent me an e-mail and simply said, “You need to meet this young man and feature him in your magazine.” I phoned Billy Helton, and discovered he lives in Claremore, Okla., about an hour from me (the home of Will Rogers, by the way). I found him to be typical of the country people around here—polite, hard-working, modest-living and the kind of fellow whose handshake is a promise not to be broken. His hand-forged knife-work immediately took me, showing old school “hands-on” hard work, blending with an obvious creative enthusiasm for design and innovation. I immediately bought three knives from him.
I slated Billy to be featured in American Handgunner’s Nov/Dec 2010 edition, and the work showcased in that article is stunning indeed. A dramatic leap in talent for someone who only began to make knives a few short years ago. His work, done in his small shop at home, shows the kind of care and attention you can only find in a hand-made knife. Each knife Billy makes comes with a letter of authenticity. In it, Billy describes the knife and signs it showing he made it personally. But what caught my eye is one line in that letter:
“I believe that quality is the measure of a man’s success, and I apply that to each and every knife.”
The featured knife is a hand-forged bowie with bronze and copper fittings and an ironwood handle. While it is a one-off knife, Billy can make a dream come true for you too. And the prices begin at a very modest $250 for hand-forged work, and only $75 for a simple, stock removal model for everyday carry.
Billy Helton
18633 S. Fern Pl., Claremore, OK 74019
(918) 341-0263, www.heltonforge.com