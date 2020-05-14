The .38-40
Finally we come to the 7-1/2″ .38-40. My first Colt, my first centerfire sixgun, was a .38-40 and it has been a favorite cartridge ever since. (OK, so I have many favorite cartridges.) This SAA has a trigger pull of 4-1/2 pounds, barrel/cylinder gap of .007″, and cylinder chamber throats are a uniform .399″. This one will definitely need a barrel tweaking as it shoots 2″ to the right for me and 3/4″ low.
In a properly set up sixgun, the .38-40 is a very accurate cartridge. It got a bad rap in the early days simply because chamber throats and barrel diameters did not always match up very well. This is no longer the case. My standard load for the .38-40 is 8.0 grains of Universal or Unique under a 180-grain cast bullet. Muzzle velocities are in the 1,000 to 1,100 fps, again, resulting in a powerful but pleasant shooting load. All test results are in the accompanying chart and reveal what an excellent performer this Colt Single Action really is.
All three of these are test guns on loan, however, all three of them are not going back. I will definitely purchase one of them (there is no way the .38-40 will ever leave my hands), possibly two, and if finances are in line, all three. I can’t give them any finer recommendation than that.
Single Action Army
Maker: Colt Mfg. Co.
545 New Park Ave.
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 236-6311, www.coltsmfg.com
Action Type: Single Action
Caliber: .32-20, .38-40, .44-40 (tested) .45 Colt, .357 Magnum, .38 Special
Capacity: 6*
Barrel Length: 4-3/4″, 5-1/2″, 7-1/2″
Overall Length: 10-1/4″, 11″, 13″
Weight: 39 ounces (varies)
Finish: Blue/Case Hardened Frame, full nickel
Sights: Fixed
Grips: Checkered black eagle
Price: $1,290, $1,490 (nickel)
*For safety, this revolver must be carried with the hammer down on an empty chamber, reducing capacity to five.
