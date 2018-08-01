Think Tank

A New Kind Of Hunt

Now, instead of hunting for guns, I was hunting for a purpose! One day, it hits me, POW! Right between the eyes! That’s how it usually happens when you least expect it. While innocently (no, really) perusing my local gun shop, I see it! I screw-up by making eye contact — dumb rookie mistake, but it’s too late! It sees me, too!



Mixed in among the used pistols was an S&W 5-screw pre-29 model. It was priced about 1/4 its normal value, raising suspicion and caution. I cooly check with the counter crew and am informed it has a factory letter … with a catch. Apparently, it left the factory as a Pre-25 .45 ACP but it now has a .44 Magnum barrel and cylinder.



It was now time to cogitate for a purpose so I could somehow make this reassembled prodigy of parts mine. This particular 5-screw was manufactured in 1956 with a 6.5" barrel, and left the factory with target stocks, hammer and trigger. It also has the rare factory “W” mainspring for a smoother action. Tickled about the .44 Magnum caliber conversion, I had yet come up with a reason.

