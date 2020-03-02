Early Adopters

Faced with such disappointing performance from the 115-gr. hollowpoint ammunition of the day, the FBI adopted the Smith & Wesson Model 1076 in 10mm Auto. While this howitzer of a handgun had all the right numbers, longevity was spotty and the thing was a boat anchor to tote. This quandary resulted in the .40 S&W cartridge that subsequently took American Law Enforcement by storm.

Advances in bullet design now allow American cops to coax .40-caliber performance out of 9mm pistols. However, if modern bullets make 9mm good, those same modern bullets make the 10mm Auto great. Simply put, the 10mm Auto is an undeniably big, heavy, mean round.