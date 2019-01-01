The Single-Six

The Die is Cast

My first Ruger was purchased shortly after I graduated from high school in 1956. As I recall it cost $63.25 at a time when I was making 90 cents an hour. We worked a half a day on Saturday and then we grabbed our .22’s and headed to either Shell’s Gun & Archery Farm or Boyle’s Gun Shop. Both of these were wonderful places for guys to hang out because they not only had guns and ammunition but also an outdoor range.



On the way we’d stop at the Italian place and have either pizza or spaghetti and then off to shoot all afternoon. I still think about those Saturdays. Good friends, good food, good guns and good shooting. I’ve never lost my love for either great sixguns or great pizza.



My Single-Six was the first of dozens upon dozens upon dozens of Ruger single actions over the next 60 years. Within a few months of purchasing the first Ruger, I added a .357 Blackhawk and then a .44 Magnum Blackhawk. With the .22 I learned to shoot. With the .357 I learned to handload. With the .44 Magnum I learned I had a lot to learn about sixguns.



My first Single-Six was one of the early “Flat Gate” 5-1/2" guns, so named because the loading gate was not contoured like a Colt, but just a flat that rotated to allow for loading and unloading. In those days I religiously cleaned it after every shooting session but I’ve learned in my older years this is not as critical as I once thought. Of course, as a teenager I was living in a humid climate. Ten years later I packed up the entire family into our 1965 Ford station wagon and headed to Idaho. Here the climate is much drier and I rarely have to clean a gun except to keep it functioning properly (thank you Elmer Keith for selling me on Idaho!).



Now after shooting I simply wipe the gun down and put it away. Once in a while a brass brush goes down the barrel and the area around the front and back of the cylinder needs to be cleaned of accumulated .22 crud. I no longer let cleaning interfere with my pleasure. If I could bottle the enjoyment I had from my first .22 sixgun and somehow spread it around the world, we’d be living in a much happier place.

