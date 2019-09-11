They weren’t considering the new phenomenon of television. Anyone who lived through the decades of the ‘50s and had a TV must remember the vast assortment of western programs. I certainly do. There were far too many to detail here but it is safe to say in the holster of each and every one of those “little-screen” stars there resided a Colt SAA revolver. In fact I can’t remember ever seeing either a good-guy or bad-guy with anything but a Peacemaker.



No wonder then that the firearms collecting fraternity and just about every TV watching kid focused on the Colt SAA revolver almost totally to the exclusion of every other Old West handgun. No wonder also that keen minds at Colt saw sales opportunities, and therefore in 1956 reintroduced the SAA. There were virtually no changes in the model from the last ones made circa 1940. In fact Colt merely pulled the tooling from storage to begin production. However, instead of taking up where serial numbers left off 15 years before they started again plus added an SA suffix as in 0001SA.



Naturally the initial chambering offered was .45 Colt, but in the latter half of the 20th century gun buyers’ tastes in calibers had changed. The popular but obsolete .32, .38 and .44 WCFs (Winchester Centerfires) were not offered. Instead, later in 1956 .38 Special became a standard Peacemaker caliber. Interestingly, in 1st Generation production, only 25 had been made as .38 S&W Specials with another 82 made as .38 Colt Specials. Those were merely different names for the same cartridge.