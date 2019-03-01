The NAA Ranger II

Sighting and Shooting

For a small revolver of this type, the sights are very simple. The front is a brass post with a rounded top, and the rear is a square notch in the top of the barrel latch. An accurate reading with a pull gauge is difficult with a spur-type trigger. My experienced finger says it’s about 5 lbs. with a clean let-off.



Test-firing this elegant little beauty was, in one way, surprising. Standing, with a two-hand hold, it did 4-5" groups at 7 and 15 yards, all in the middle of the target. The .22 WMR ammo was from Speer, a load made for handguns. If you use the rifle stuff, you’ll get a huge muzzle flash and some velocity loss.



Like all the micro revolvers from NAA, the weight and dimensions of the Ranger II qualify it for deep-pocket backup carry. Empty, it weighs only 6.9 oz. Length is 5.16", height is 2.81" and width is 1.06". Barrel length is 1.63". Since it’s a tiny revolver with no triggerguard, some of those figures don’t really indicate how small it really is.



An extra cylinder is available in .22 Long Rifle but it must be ordered with the Ranger II as it has to be fitted to each gun. If you want the extra cylinder, the suggested retail price is $574. Alone — in .22 WMR — the MSRP is $479. If you shop around you can often find lower prices. Either way, for this level of precision manufacturing, it’s a bargain.



https://www.northamericanarms.com